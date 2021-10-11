Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.31 Million in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after buying an additional 1,445,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,650.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,771,000 after buying an additional 4,453,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,981,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,860,000 after buying an additional 2,357,029 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,859,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after buying an additional 837,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,398,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Shares of OCFT opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.33. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

