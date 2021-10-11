Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,630,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Crown by 1,549.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,785,000 after buying an additional 1,054,933 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Crown by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,271,000 after buying an additional 663,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Crown by 685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 692,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,820,000 after buying an additional 604,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,040,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $103.64 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.90 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

