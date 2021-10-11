Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.43 Million in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,003 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BBL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $52.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $68.04.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.