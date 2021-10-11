Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HRC. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

HRC stock opened at $151.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.60. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $152.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.35 and a 200-day moving average of $124.21.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

