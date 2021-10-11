Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $103.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.90 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

