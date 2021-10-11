Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 45.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 233.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Valero Energy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO opened at $78.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.