Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,712 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $5,596,924.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 376,234 shares of company stock valued at $22,840,444.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

DOCN stock opened at $83.84 on Monday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $88.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

