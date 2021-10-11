Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 282,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 45.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. New Street Research initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

