Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,737 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 264,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,792.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 102,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after acquiring an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $392.81 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

