Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 18,803 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,803 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MediaAlpha worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 42.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $4,449,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -130.71. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $487,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,574.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,165. 10.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

