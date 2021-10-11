Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 22,773 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 22,773 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $126.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $121.05 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.62.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

