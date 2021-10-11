Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

TEAM stock opened at $390.74 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $176.42 and a twelve month high of $420.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.55, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

