Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Penumbra by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total value of $169,316.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $657,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,742.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,996 shares of company stock worth $14,074,270 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra stock opened at $255.22 on Monday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.22.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

