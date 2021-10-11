Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avantor by 76.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 41,056 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Avantor by 25.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Avantor by 39.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 807,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 229,531 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 79.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Avantor by 181.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 80,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,021,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 545,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,750,831 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $40.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.06.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

