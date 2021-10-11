BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.99. Approximately 12,854 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 2,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $146.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter.

BNCCORP, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

