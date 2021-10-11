BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.09 ($70.70).

BNP traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €57.00 ($67.06). 2,512,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.55. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

