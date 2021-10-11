Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.00

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYPLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

