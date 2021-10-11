BOMB (BOMB) Trading 16.9% Higher This Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00004735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $292,613.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,078.43 or 0.99966387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00056319 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00048024 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001205 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.60 or 0.00503703 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004437 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 903,738 coins and its circulating supply is 902,950 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

