boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 435.56 ($5.69).

BOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

BOO stock opened at GBX 183.30 ($2.39) on Monday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 177.81 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 260.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 299.19. The firm has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.86.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

