Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Hits $2.13 on Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00003708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $127,443.37 and approximately $46,404.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00059701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00127355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00078584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,471.96 or 1.00072209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.49 or 0.06105619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.