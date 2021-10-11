Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of Boot Barn worth $24,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Boot Barn by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Boot Barn by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOOT opened at $95.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

