Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Hits $0.93 on Top Exchanges

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $51.92 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.43 or 0.00311551 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011783 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001012 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,731,803 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.