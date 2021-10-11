Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 46.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 241.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 92,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 65,316 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 18.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $42.90. 41,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,716,091. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

