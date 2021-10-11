Botty Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC owned about 0.31% of Landos Biopharma worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LABP. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $2,468,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth $3,611,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LABP. Jonestrading began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.50. 260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,294. The stock has a market cap of $581.71 million and a PE ratio of -5.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

