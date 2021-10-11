Botty Investors LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,146 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up 1.0% of Botty Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 190.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Energy Transfer by 148.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 129.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. 85,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,641,885. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

