Botty Investors LLC Increases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 42,122 shares during the period. The Williams Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Botty Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,740. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

