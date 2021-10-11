Botty Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Botty Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 25.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.93. 3,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,204. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.69.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

