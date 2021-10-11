Botty Investors LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Botty Investors LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.3% of Botty Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 767,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,036 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 51,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,491,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $585.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,095. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $616.93. The company has a market cap of $230.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

