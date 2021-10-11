Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$260.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYD. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$260.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a C$262.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

BYD stock traded up C$2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting C$249.64. 48,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$245.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$231.13. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$258.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$546.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$531.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

