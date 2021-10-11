Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $175.00 and last traded at $200.00. Approximately 230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BYDGF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.60.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

