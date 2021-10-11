BP’s (BP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

BP stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.16. 610,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,714,013. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of BP by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

