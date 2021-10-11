Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,391 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $38,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $160.56 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $114.76 and a 12 month high of $164.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.