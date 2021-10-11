Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 952,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,551,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Amkor Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $112,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,875 shares of company stock worth $3,483,538 in the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.