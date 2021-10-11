Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 2,615,095 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3,237.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615,095 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of New York Community Bancorp worth $29,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYSE NYCB opened at $13.67 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.37.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.