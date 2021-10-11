Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264,934 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Alcoa worth $29,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Alcoa by 61.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE:AA opened at $47.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.