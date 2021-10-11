Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cummins worth $39,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

CMI opened at $236.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

