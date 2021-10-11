Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,652 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of AerCap worth $31,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 5,632.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,470 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,276 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $86,499,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $57,220,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $46,065,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $59.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.96.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

