Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,624 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.42 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

