Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.76% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $33,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,589,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,273,000 after buying an additional 135,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,528,000 after buying an additional 107,261 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,075,000 after buying an additional 96,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,020,000 after buying an additional 232,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,574 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

RHP opened at $86.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $90.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

