Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,878 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of Essent Group worth $32,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Essent Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $45.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.56%.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

