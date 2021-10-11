Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $21.91 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Advance Auto Parts worth $21,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $214.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $220.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.53 and its 200 day moving average is $201.91.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

