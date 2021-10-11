Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $27.30 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,759 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $27,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.