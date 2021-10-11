Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $35.98 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,328,380 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Annaly Capital Management worth $35,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 53,422 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,511,000 after buying an additional 456,087 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 149.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,124,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 674,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

