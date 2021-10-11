Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $36.99 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,102 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $36,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 997,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,873,000 after purchasing an additional 221,018 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

ADM opened at $63.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.