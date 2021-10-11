Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $38.09 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $38,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 655,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,215,000 after buying an additional 231,463 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 755,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,414,000 after buying an additional 190,230 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 820.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 185,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,956,000 after buying an additional 165,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after buying an additional 125,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.82.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $550.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $630.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.73. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total transaction of $30,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 937,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,546,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

