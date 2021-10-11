Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $38.42 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,196 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $38,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after buying an additional 73,262 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 125.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 74,373 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,996 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $47.38 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

