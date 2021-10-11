Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $38.80 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,695 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $38,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,161 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,444,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 942,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 872,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BK opened at $55.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

