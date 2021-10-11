Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,413 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.98% of Equity Commonwealth worth $31,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,426,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,770,000 after acquiring an additional 452,596 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,389,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,005,000 after acquiring an additional 158,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,961,000 after acquiring an additional 57,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,799,000 after acquiring an additional 848,426 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.64 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06.

EQC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

