Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Mohawk Industries worth $25,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 573.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $178.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.62.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

