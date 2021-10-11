Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,605 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,912 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Cheniere Energy worth $23,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $99.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

